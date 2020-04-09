MJBizDaily announces furloughs, other steps because of COVID-19

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:11 Hits: 0

Marijuana Business Daily is temporarily laying off around 30% of its staff and ramping up virtual events in response to the economic and financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The moves are aimed at reducing overall costs amid delayed revenue on the events side of the Denver-based company’s operations and adjusting to near-term uncertainties […]

