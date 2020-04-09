Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 17:59 Hits: 0

Medical cannabis producers the world over are scrambling to adapt to fast-evolving business and health implications from the novel coronavirus pandemic, with those in Colombia adapting stricter health and safety protocols. The country saw its first regulated sales of medical cannabis – a milestone amid otherwise turbulent times. According to the Ministry of Health, Colombia had 2,054 confirmed […]

How Colombian medical cannabis producers are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-colombian-medical-cannabis-producers-are-adapting-to-the-covid-19-pandemic/