Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 20:57 Hits: 0

Adult-use and medical marijuana stores in Oregon sold $84.5 million in products in March, a record for any month, as the market got a boost from coronavirus-driven purchases. Sales last month were 6.4% higher than the previous record of $79.4 million set in August 2019, Oregon Liquor Control Commission data shows. Year-over-year, Oregon cannabis sales […]

Oregon sets cannabis sales mark with $84.5 million in March is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/spurred-by-covid-19-buying-oregons-84-5-million-in-march-cannabis-sales-sets-record/