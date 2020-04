DEA removes cannabis drug Epidiolex from controlled substances list

Articles

Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Epidiolex, the only plant-derived cannabis drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is no longer considered a controlled substance, providing a boost to its manufacturer’s stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in London, saw its stock go up 5.9% on Tuesday, one day after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it […]

