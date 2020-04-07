The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana firm Harvest Health discloses litigation over Interurban purchase

Phoenix-based multistate marijuana operator Harvest Health & Recreation is in litigation with Interurban Capital Group, the former owner of the Have a Heart dispensary group that Harvest acquired in March for $85.8 million. Harvest CEO Steve White unveiled that news during his company’s quarterly results call on Tuesday. White said Harvest and Interurban entered the acquisition discussions […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-harvest-health-admits-to-litigation-over-interurban-purchase/

