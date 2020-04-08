The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario permits deliveries, curbside pickup in boost to cannabis stores

Shuttered private-sector cannabis retailers in Ontario can get back to business via curbside pickup and home delivery, the provincial government announced. An emergency order signed late Tuesday could be a temporary lifeline for Ontario’s retail marijuana stores, which were initially included on the government’s list of essential services as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, […]

