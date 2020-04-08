The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario pauses new cannabis store authorizations, eases regulations

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator has hit pause on new store authorizations, as the province’s existing retailers scramble to offer temporary curbside pickups and delivery. “The (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) will not issue new store authorizations until the government’s Emergency Order has been lifted,” said the regulator in a bulletin. However, the AGCO will still […]

Ontario pauses new cannabis store authorizations, eases regulations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-pauses-new-cannabis-store-authorizations-eases-regulations/

