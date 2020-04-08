Ontario pauses new cannabis store authorizations, eases regulations

Articles

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator has hit pause on new store authorizations, as the province’s existing retailers scramble to offer temporary curbside pickups and delivery. “The (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) will not issue new store authorizations until the government’s Emergency Order has been lifted,” said the regulator in a bulletin. However, the AGCO will still […]

