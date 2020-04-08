The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anchorage, Alaska, voters reject on-site cannabis consumption

In a blow to marijuana retailers in Anchorage, Alaska, voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure to permit cannabis consumption on store premises. According to unofficial election results, roughly 64.3% (28,409) of the voters on Tuesday rejected Proposition 11, which would have permitted “inhaling or smoking marijuana, in addition to eating marijuana edibles,” in cannabis stores. Only […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/anchorage-alaska-voters-reject-on-site-cannabis-consumption/

