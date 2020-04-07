Organigram temporarily lays off 400 workers due to COVID-19

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

New Brunswick-based cannabis cultivator Organigram Holdings has temporarily laid off roughly 400 employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced late Monday. That reduction represents about 45% of Organigram’s workforce. The layoffs were made “primarily to help boost COVID-19 containment efforts” and the majority were voluntary, the company said in a news release. […]

