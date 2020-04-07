Cannabis firm iAnthus defaults on interest payments, probes CEO

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:49 Hits: 0

Multistate marijuana operator iAnthus, partially blaming the coronavirus, said it is unable to meet interest obligations totaling $4.4 million on $157.5 million in debt. The New York-based company also delayed announcing its quarterly earnings results. “The decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 […]

