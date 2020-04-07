Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:30 Hits: 0

Key guidance material and forms for New Zealand’s medical cannabis program have been published, and the Medicinal Cannabis Agency says it is ready to accept business applications. “The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme has now come into effect,” the agency wrote in an email to stakeholders. The commencement of the program is consistent with the government’s projection […]

New Zealand commences medical cannabis scheme is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-zealand-commences-medical-cannabis-scheme/