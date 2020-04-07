The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Experts say cannabis multistate operators lag on social equity leadership, but opportunity remains

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The U.S. cannabis industry’s record on social equity is patchy at best, and it is the large multistate operators who have generally failed so far to take significant leadership on the issue, according to social equity advocates. Recent news might well support that claim. For example, just as Washington state is enacting a new law giving social […]

Experts say cannabis multistate operators lag on social equity leadership, but opportunity remains is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/experts-say-cannabis-multistate-operators-lag-on-social-equity-leadership/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version