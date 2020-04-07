Articles

The U.S. cannabis industry’s record on social equity is patchy at best, and it is the large multistate operators who have generally failed so far to take significant leadership on the issue, according to social equity advocates. Recent news might well support that claim. For example, just as Washington state is enacting a new law giving social […]

Experts say cannabis multistate operators lag on social equity leadership, but opportunity remains is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

