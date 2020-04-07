FREE Webinar on April 29th – Beyond CBD: New Cannabinoids

Articles

In the few years, and especially since the U.S. government passed the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD products have exploded onto the global marketplace. Now that any kind of consumer product imaginable has been marketed with CBD additives—including things like sportswear, pillows, toothpaste, and even hand sanitizer—manufacturers are exploring less prominent cannabinoids to isolate and market in consumer products.

In this FREE Harris Bricken webinar at 12pm PST on Wednesday, April 29th, our cannabis and hemp attorneys, Daniel Shortt (Seattle, WA), Griffen Thorne (Los Angeles, CA), Nathalie Bougenies (Portland, OR) and Vince Sliwoski (Portland, OR) will discuss the latest trends in the developing cannabinoid market, including CBG, CBN, and others. We will also examine the approach to regulating hemp, marijuana, and their cannabinoids within state, federal and international frameworks. Domestically, we will look closely at the FDA, to highlight where we think states will go with regulating “new cannabinoids”. And finally, we will discuss intellectual property and a host of other commercial contract issues that are critical for cannabinoid product marketers, manufacturers, and sellers.

CBD is so 2019. Don’t forget to tune into our free webinar to learn about the hottest new trends in cannabinoids and cannabinoid products!

