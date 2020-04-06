Illinois adult-use marijuana stores sell $110 million in first three months

Articles

Adult-use cannabis stores in Illinois sold almost $110 million in products in the first quarter of 2020, state regulators say. In March, stores sold 812,203 marijuana products for a total of $35.9 million, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations. Recreational retailers in Illinois sold $27.1 million, or 75.5% of total sales, […]

