Canada’s COVID-19 olive branch for cannabis sector comes with caveat

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:14 Hits: 0

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) has made the country’s cannabis industry eligible for COVID-19 emergency funding, an about-face that might provide financial relief to some established Canadian marijuana businesses with access to financial institutions. Cannabis businesses were previously excluded from the COVID-19 lending offered by the BDC, a federally owned and operated entrepreneurial […]

