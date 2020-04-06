Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:47 Hits: 0

European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification audits involving cannabis facilities in Canada and elsewhere are screeching to a halt given the travel restrictions in place in most of the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. The discontinuation of the audits has meant that some overseas medical cannabis producers can’t receive the key certification to begin […]

COVID-19 crisis effectively freezes European GMP cannabis inspections in Canada, elsewhere is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/covid-19-crisis-freezes-european-gmp-cannabis-inspections-globally/