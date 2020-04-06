The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 crisis effectively freezes European GMP cannabis inspections in Canada, elsewhere

European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification audits involving cannabis facilities in Canada and elsewhere are screeching to a halt given the travel restrictions in place in most of the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. The discontinuation of the audits has meant that some overseas medical cannabis producers can’t receive the key certification to begin […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/covid-19-crisis-freezes-european-gmp-cannabis-inspections-globally/

