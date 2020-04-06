Labeling issues lead to MedReleaf cannabis recall in Quebec

Articles

Aurora Cannabis subsidiary MedReleaf Corp. is recalling two lots of cannabis sold in Quebec under the San Rafael ’71 brand for incorrect labeling. The two recalled 3.5 gram lots of Island Sweet Skunk cannabis were sold by Quebec’s government-operated Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) retailer on March 26 and 27. Labels on those lots misstated […]

