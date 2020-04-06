The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis vaping firms nearly recovered from vape health scare, but COVID-19 concerns loom

Marijuana vaporizer companies are on the rebound since last summer’s vaping health crisis, reporting that sales numbers are largely back to normal despite concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on consumer behavior as well as the supply chain. Seattle-based data analytics firm Headset found that all four of the U.S. markets it tracks […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-vaping-firms-nearly-recovered-from-vape-health-scare-but-covid-19-concerns-loom/

