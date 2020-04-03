Map: Where Canadian cannabis businesses can stay open during COVID-19 pandemic

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1
The vast majority of Canada's provincial governments are allowing recreational cannabis stores to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak, in effect designating these businesses as "essential."
