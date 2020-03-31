Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Federally regulated cannabis labs have answered Health Canada’s call for assistance in supporting COVID-19 testing, and the agency is currently assessing the facilities’ capabilities. “Several labs have responded indicating their willingness to assist,” a Health Canada spokesman told Marijuana Business Daily this week. Health Canada is confirming next steps, the spokesman said, including whether the […]
Health Canada says cannabis labs willing to assist in COVID-19 testing is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/federally-regulated-cannabis-labs-have-answered-health-canadas-call-for-assistance-in-supporting-covid-19-testing/