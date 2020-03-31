Health Canada says cannabis labs willing to assist in COVID-19 testing

Articles

Federally regulated cannabis labs have answered Health Canada’s call for assistance in supporting COVID-19 testing, and the agency is currently assessing the facilities’ capabilities. “Several labs have responded indicating their willingness to assist,” a Health Canada spokesman told Marijuana Business Daily this week. Health Canada is confirming next steps, the spokesman said, including whether the […]

