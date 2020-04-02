Denver man sues cannabis firm for alleged spamming

Articles

A Denver man has filed a lawsuit alleging that the operator of marijuana stores in Colorado, Nevada and Massachusetts violated the federal telemarketing law by sending him promotional text messages without his permission. In a proposed class-action suit, Bryce Abbink sued Denver-based Good Chemistry for the alleged spam promotions. The 13-page lawsuit states the “alleged […]

