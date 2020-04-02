Canada classifies medical cannabis ‘essential’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Articles

Canada’s federal government has deemed medical cannabis production “essential” to the country’s critical health-care infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The designation is intended to assist provinces, municipalities and businesses in their decisionmaking around the types of employees considered essential for the health, safety, security and economic well-being of the country. Even though the designation is […]

