Bedrocan CEO: European medical cannabis supply chain stable despite COVID-19 crisis

So far, the European market for medical cannabis has been spared the supply-chain disruptions inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s in stark contrast to the United States, where vape companies, packaging businesses and others have experienced shortages of cannabis-related hardware and supplies manufactured in China. For insights into the European market, Marijuana Business Daily international reporter […]

