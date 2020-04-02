The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Responding to coronavirus, marijuana firms shift to virtual 4/20 celebrations with online concerts, giveaways

Cannabis companies that were planning to host elaborate monthlong celebrations around 4/20 have been forced to change plans and are turning to virtual parties that include specials and giveaways. Gone are large gatherings of people celebrating the unofficial April 20 cannabis holiday. The pivot has proved costly and forced companies to scramble. Some marijuana businesses, for […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-businesses-shift-to-virtual-420-holiday-celebrations/

