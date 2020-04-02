The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deadline extended to apply for Germany’s cannabis distribution tender

The deadline to apply to be the distributor of domestically grown medical cannabis in Germany was extended from April 28 to May 26. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) revealed the new deadline Tuesday. The document announcing the change did not provide a reason for the shift, but the current coronavirus pandemic […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/deadline-extended-to-apply-for-germanys-cannabis-distribution-tender/

