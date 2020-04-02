The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Canada’s COVID-19 wage subsidies could keep cannabis workers on payroll

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Canadian cannabis firms of all sizes could be eligible for a three-month emergency wage subsidy program during the COVID-19 pandemic, welcome news for businesses that may be struggling financially. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program could help the Canadian cannabis industry and other employers keep workers on payroll during the crisis or give them the […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadas-covid-19-wage-subsidies-could-keep-cannabis-workers-on-payroll/

