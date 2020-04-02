Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 15:18 Hits: 1

Canadian cannabis firms of all sizes could be eligible for a three-month emergency wage subsidy program during the COVID-19 pandemic, welcome news for businesses that may be struggling financially. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program could help the Canadian cannabis industry and other employers keep workers on payroll during the crisis or give them the […]

Canada’s COVID-19 wage subsidies could keep cannabis workers on payroll is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canadas-covid-19-wage-subsidies-could-keep-cannabis-workers-on-payroll/