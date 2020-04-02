Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:51 Hits: 1

In what could be a warning to medical cannabis business owners throughout Massachusetts, state regulators are looking into complaints that a large MMJ company was not following social-distancing guidelines and other measures to lessen the spread of the coronavirus after two employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. One person who tested positive worked at a large […]

Massachusetts medical marijuana workers sick with coronavirus is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-medical-marijuana-workers-sick-with-coronavirus/