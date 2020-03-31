The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Recreational cannabis sales in three key markets still falling after initial coronavirus-related spike

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Despite a couple of temporary sales spikes in recent weeks, adult-use cannabis sales in California, Colorado and Washington state are all suffering from the economic fallout surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. According to point-of-sale data provided by Seattle-based Headset, adult-use cannabis sales were less than those for the same day in 2019 for six consecutive days […]

Recreational cannabis sales in three key markets still falling after initial coronavirus-related spike is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/recreational-cannabis-sales-in-three-key-markets-still-falling-after-initial-coronavirus-related-spike/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version