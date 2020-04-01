Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 1

The exodus of cannabis executives in Canada is in full swing after their companies raked up collective net losses exceeding CA$6 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2019, the first calendar year recreational products were allowed to be sold. Most of Canada’s top cannabis producers have replaced their chief executives or chief financial officers over the past […]

Missed earnings, misdirection put Canadian cannabis executives in hot seat is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missed-earnings-misdirection-put-canadian-cannabis-executives-in-hot-seat/