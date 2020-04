Canadian cannabis firm James E. Wagner Cultivation seeks creditor protection

Articles

Financially distressed cannabis cultivator James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp. (JWC) said Wednesday it will undergo a “consensual restructuring” and seek creditor protection in a deal with cannabis industry lender Trichome Financial Corp. Under the deal, Trichome will provide JWC with a debtor-in-possession loan of up to 4 million Canadian dollars ($2.8 million) during the restructuring. Trichome, […]

