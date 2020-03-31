Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 20:02 Hits: 0

Recreational cannabis legalization in New York likely will be shelved for now because of the coronavirus crisis, but experts expect the legislation to be back in play later this year. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state isn’t likely to legalize rec cannabis as part of its budget bill because it’s “too much, […]

New York adult-use marijuana legalization appears stalled is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-york-adult-use-marijuana-legalization-appears-stalled/