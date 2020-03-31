The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New York adult-use marijuana legalization appears stalled

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Recreational cannabis legalization in New York likely will be shelved for now because of the coronavirus crisis, but experts expect the legislation to be back in play later this year. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state isn’t likely to legalize rec cannabis as part of its budget bill because it’s “too much, […]

New York adult-use marijuana legalization appears stalled is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-york-adult-use-marijuana-legalization-appears-stalled/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version