L.A. cannabis licensing audit finds flawed process, no corruption

The marijuana business licensing round in Los Angeles last September was “confusing and prone to human error,” but city regulators did not bungle the process to the point that applicants were disenfranchised, according to an independent audit. City officials requested the audit last year after an outcry from stakeholders over a flawed rollout. The launch involved a […]

