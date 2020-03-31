The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NYSE aims to boot CannTrust after concluding cannabis producer ‘no longer suitable for listing’

The New York Stock Exchange’s regulatory enforcement arm has initiated the delisting process for CannTrust after concluding the Canadian cannabis producer “is no longer suitable for listing.” NYSE Regulation said Tuesday it reached its decision after the Ontario-based company obtained a creditor protection order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. “The Company has a right to a review […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-york-stock-exchange-aims-to-delist-canntrust/

