The New York Stock Exchange’s regulatory enforcement arm has initiated the delisting process for CannTrust after concluding the Canadian cannabis producer “is no longer suitable for listing.” NYSE Regulation said Tuesday it reached its decision after the Ontario-based company obtained a creditor protection order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. “The Company has a right to a review […]

NYSE aims to boot CannTrust after concluding cannabis producer 'no longer suitable for listing'

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-york-stock-exchange-aims-to-delist-canntrust/