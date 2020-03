Illinois extends adult-use cannabis licensing process

Articles

The¬†application deadline¬†for a number of Illinois’ recreational cannabis business permits has been extended by a month during the coronavirus crisis. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order extending the license application deadline from March 30 to April 30 for: 40 cannabis infusers that manufacture edibles and other products. 40 […]

