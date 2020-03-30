The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US marijuana firm Columbia Care to list on Canadian Securities Exchange

Columbia Care, a New York-based multistate marijuana operator, said it will start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday. The company also said it will maintain its listing on Toronto’s NEO exchange, where it trades as CCHW. Columbia Care will have the same ticker symbol on the CSE. The dual listing is a different approach […]

