Columbia Care, a New York-based multistate marijuana operator, said it will start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday. The company also said it will maintain its listing on Toronto’s NEO exchange, where it trades as CCHW. Columbia Care will have the same ticker symbol on the CSE. The dual listing is a different approach […]

US marijuana firm Columbia Care to list on Canadian Securities Exchange is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

