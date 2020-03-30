Cannabis giant 4Front cuts workforce, appoints new CEO

Articles

Multistate marijuana operator 4Front Ventures on Monday said it has slashed its corporate workforce by almost 40% and cut the number of employees at its recreational and medical cannabis stores by almost 45%. The company did not release the number of employees who lost their jobs. The cuts, which took place over the past four […]

