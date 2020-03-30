Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 23:00 Hits: 1

Canadian cannabis firm Cronos Group reported a gross loss of nearly $20.4 million for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2019, widening from a restated gross loss of $14.8 million (CA$21 million) in the previous quarter. The Toronto-based company has begun reporting its quarterly results in U.S. dollars. For all of 2019, Cronos posted a gross […]

Cannabis firm Cronos’ quarterly gross loss grows to $20.4 million is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-cronos-quarterly-gross-loss-grows-to-20-4-million/