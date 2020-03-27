VIDEO: Coronavirus’ impact on the cannabis supply chain

Articles

Click on the video below to see Marijuana Business Daily’s Bart Schaneman discussing how COVID-19 is affecting the worldwide marijuana supply chain. The health crisis has revealed fragility in the cannabis supply chain – from vape hardware to marijuana packaging – but it also has shown that MJ companies can shift quickly to develop creative solutions to […]

