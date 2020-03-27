The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis firm Harvest Health seals $25 million Franklin Labs purchase

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Multistate marijuana operator Harvest Health & Recreation announced on Friday it closed on its previously announced $25.5 million purchase of Pennsylvania medical cannabis company Franklin Labs. The closing comes a day after Harvest revealed that it would no longer buy Chicago-based Verano Holdings, which was for a time was one of the biggest merger and acquisitions announced […]

Cannabis firm Harvest Health seals $25 million Franklin Labs purchase is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-harvest-health-seals-25m-franklin-labs-purchase/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version