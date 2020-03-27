Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 18:31 Hits: 0

Multistate marijuana operator Harvest Health & Recreation announced on Friday it closed on its previously announced $25.5 million purchase of Pennsylvania medical cannabis company Franklin Labs. The closing comes a day after Harvest revealed that it would no longer buy Chicago-based Verano Holdings, which was for a time was one of the biggest merger and acquisitions announced […]

Cannabis firm Harvest Health seals $25 million Franklin Labs purchase is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-harvest-health-seals-25m-franklin-labs-purchase/