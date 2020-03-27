The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MJBizDaily podcast: Recreational marijuana sales fall after rising on COVID-19 fears and more

Adult-use cannabis sales plunged this week after briefly hitting new heights attributed to coronavirus concerns. Some of the other top headlines addressed in this week’s MJBizDaily podcast include:   More states say medical cannabis shops can stay open amid the COVID-19 outbreak. States have allowed marijuana businesses to remain open despite coronavirus stay-at-home orders. Kentucky hemp […]

MJBizDaily podcast: Recreational marijuana sales fall after rising on COVID-19 fears and more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

