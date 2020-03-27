The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oklahoma allows curbside medical marijuana sales

Oklahoma medical cannabis dispensaries can provide curbside pickup service, but must ensure there is limited contact between employees and customers, according to state regulators. Dispensaries are exempt from Republican Gov. Kevin Safer-at-Home order for the elderly and “vulnerable populations” issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oklahoma is one of the many states where dispensaries have been […]

