Harvest Health, Verano end mammoth marijuana merger

What was one of the largest acquisitions ever announced in the marijuana industry – a deal valued at $850 million when Phoenix-based multistate marijuana operator Harvest Health & Recreation said a year ago it would buy Chicago’s Verano Holdings – has been mutually terminated, the two companies said Thursday. The coronavirus and other financial and regulatory […]

