Green Organic Dutchman shelves large Quebec facility, lays off staff

The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) is the latest large Canadian cannabis firm to shelve one of its greenhouses and lay off staff, continuing a trend that has seen significant facility postponements and workforce reductions across the nation’s marijuana industry. TGOD temporarily laid off most employees at its facility in Valleyfield, Quebec, as it moves to centralize […]

