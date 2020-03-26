The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Green Organic Dutchman shelves large Quebec facility, lays off staff

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) is the latest large Canadian cannabis firm to shelve one of its greenhouses and lay off staff, continuing a trend that has seen significant facility postponements and workforce reductions across the nation’s marijuana industry. TGOD temporarily laid off most employees at its facility in Valleyfield, Quebec, as it moves to centralize […]

Green Organic Dutchman shelves large Quebec facility, lays off staff is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/green-organic-dutchman-shelves-large-quebec-facility-lays-off-staff/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version