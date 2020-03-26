The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mexico Senate suspension over COVID-19 puts cannabis legalization deadline in doubt

The Mexican Senate struck an agreement to postpone most legislative activity as part of the second phase of contingency measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The decision casts serious doubt on the feasibility of complying with the April 30 deadline the Supreme Court set for the legalization of cannabis. Senate commissions approved a legalization bill earlier this […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/mexico-senate-suspension-puts-cannabis-legalization-deadline-in-doubt/

