Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 17:51 Hits: 0

The Mexican Senate struck an agreement to postpone most legislative activity as part of the second phase of contingency measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The decision casts serious doubt on the feasibility of complying with the April 30 deadline the Supreme Court set for the legalization of cannabis. Senate commissions approved a legalization bill earlier this […]

Mexico Senate suspension over COVID-19 puts cannabis legalization deadline in doubt is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

