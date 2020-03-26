Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 21:54 Hits: 2

The once-booming market for cannabis mergers and acquisitions is now feeling fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of all the other problems that have brought M&A activity to a virtual halt in the industry. Harvest Health & Recreation’s planned acquisition of privately held Verano Holdings was called off Thursday, with the companies citing “prolonged obstacles” […]

Coronavirus impact felt in cannabis industry M&A as Harvest Health-Verano deal scuttled is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

