New Zealand cannabis scheme on schedule for April launch despite COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe is not expected to affect the initial launch of New Zealand’s medical cannabis scheme, which is set to take effect April 1, a government official told Marijuana Business Daily. Other jurisdictions – notably Mexico – have pending cannabis industry legislation that faces near-certain delay because of measures taken to combat COVID-19. […]

