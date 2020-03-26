The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Zealand cannabis scheme on schedule for April launch despite COVID-19 pandemic

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe is not expected to affect the initial launch of New Zealand’s medical cannabis scheme, which is set to take effect April 1, a government official told Marijuana Business Daily. Other jurisdictions – notably Mexico – have pending cannabis industry legislation that faces near-certain delay because of measures taken to combat COVID-19. […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-zealand-cannabis-scheme-on-schedule-for-april-launch-despite-covid-19-pandemic/

