Canada asks regulated cannabis labs for help in COVID-19 testing

Health Canada is working to identify lab capacity across the country to assist with COVID-19 testing, and the agency has reached out to certain federal cannabis license holders for help, Marijuana Business Daily has learned. Canada is currently experiencing a COVID-19 testing backlog. In Ontario alone, 10,965 people have coronavirus test results pending. In a […]

