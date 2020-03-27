The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Marijuana packaging firm KushCo lays off 49, blames COVID-19

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

KushCo Holdings, a cannabis company specializing in ancillary products such as packaging, on Thursday said it laid off 49 employees this month as the California company’s CEO noted that “the COVID-19 pandemic creates ever-increasing uncertainty in the cannabis industry.” The layoffs will save the company about $4 million, according to a company news release. Since last […]

Marijuana packaging firm KushCo lays off 49, blames COVID-19 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-packaging-firm-kushco-lays-off-49-blames-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version