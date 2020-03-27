Marijuana packaging firm KushCo lays off 49, blames COVID-19

Articles

KushCo Holdings, a cannabis company specializing in ancillary products such as packaging, on Thursday said it laid off 49 employees this month as the California company’s CEO noted that “the COVID-19 pandemic creates ever-increasing uncertainty in the cannabis industry.” The layoffs will save the company about $4 million, according to a company news release. Since last […]

