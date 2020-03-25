Florida, Oklahoma classify medical marijuana stores as ‘essential’

Articles

Count Florida and Oklahoma among the states in which medical marijuana dispensaries are considered “essential” businesses that can remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. A Florida statute considers medical cannabis dispensaries in the state to be an essential service such as pharmacies, the Tampa Bay Times reported. In Oklahoma, the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority posted the following message […]

