Australian Senate committee issues report on medical cannabis barriers

Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

An Australian Senate committee wrapped up its inquiry on barriers to regulated medical cannabis and published its final report this week. Any improvements to regulatory overlap and availability pathways to locally produced products could brighten business prospects for entrepreneurs. The committee’s final report came with 20 recommendations, covering a range of areas. including: More education for […]

